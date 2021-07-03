Home
News
Valley Made, Local Strong: Tacos Yoya
One Valley business is serving up some delicious food and helping out the community when they can. “I was thinking about putting a food business...
‘He saved lives:’ First responder honored at funeral
Efrain Guerrero Jr. spent 12 years responding to...
Officials urge 4th of July drivers to not drink and drive
With the Fourth of July holiday weekend in...
Additional Links
Coronavirus Updates
Local News
Elections
Valley Made, Local Strong
5 On Your Side
Immigration/Border Wall
Heart of the Valley
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
July 2, 2021: Mostly dry, highs in 90s
July 1, 2021: Shower or storm in spots with temperatures in 90s
June 30, 2021: Scattered thunderstorms, highs in 80s
Scattered showers and a few weak storms will...
Additional Links
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Sports
Longtime Progreso Soccer Coach/AD Jimenez Leaves After 28 years
PROGRESO - Longtime Progreso soccer coach and athletic director Margarito Jimenez is no longer with the Red Ants. Jimenez left the district and program after 28...
Lew Hill Memorial Scholarship Details Announced by UTRGV and Hill Family
EDINBURG - The legacy of late UTRGV men's...
Toros Knock off El Paso 3-2 on Wednesday
EDINBURG, Texas (Wednesday, June 30, 2021) – Rio...
Additional Links
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
Additional Links
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
PVAS waiving adoption fees for active duty service members and veterans
The Palm Valley Animal Society is waiving adoption fees for active duty service members and veterans. In an attempt to clear their...
CON MI GENTE: The Tamalada Ladies
The coronavirus pandemic stopped many Rio Grande Valley...
CON MI GENTE: Azteca Valle
Channel 5 News has a new sister station...
Additional Links
KRGVida Community Calendar
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Connect
Additional Links
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Hechos Valle
Cacería humana por un sospechoso de asesinar a una mujer y dejar dos heridos en Harlingen
Esta noche de viernes continua la búsqueda de un sospechoso implicado en un asesinato en la ciudad de Harlingen. Del cual ya han transcurrido once...
Realizan los servicios fúnebres de un médico fallecido en un choque en Edinburg
Este viernes se le dio el último adiós...
Una familia de Mission busca justicia en el caso de la muerte de su ser querido Sissy Cox
Una pequeña victoria durante la noche de este...
Additional Links
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Saludo Senior 2020
Clima
Temporada de huracanes
Azteca Valle
Daytime
Submit a Tip
Search
Home
News
Coronavirus Updates
Local News
Elections
Valley Made, Local Strong
5 On Your Side
Immigration/Border Wall
Heart of the Valley
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Sports
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
KRGVida Community Calendar
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Hechos Valle
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Saludo Senior 2020
Clima
Temporada de huracanes
Azteca Valle
Daytime
Submit a Tip
Search
SEARCH
x
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Radar
7 Days