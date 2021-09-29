Home
News
Donald Trump adds fresh pressure to Gov. Greg Abbott over demand for a forensic election audit
" Donald Trump adds fresh pressure to Gov. Greg Abbott over demand for a forensic election audit " was first published by The Texas Tribune,...
Texas appears to be paying a secretive Republican political operative $120,000 annually to work behind the scenes on redistricting
" Texas appears to be paying a...
Cameron County reports 46 new positive cases of COVID-19, 3 unvaccinated COVID-19 related deaths
Cameron County confirmed an additional 46 positive cases...
Additional Links
Coronavirus Updates
Local News
Elections
Valley Made, Local Strong
5 On Your Side
Immigration/Border Wall
Heart of the Valley
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Back To School
Weather
Sept. 29, 2021: Isolated showers, temperatures in low 90s
Sept. 28, 2021: Isolated showers, temperatures in mid-90s
Sept. 27, 2021: Mostly sunny, temperatures in low 90s
Additional Links
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
High school volleyball highlights 9-25
UTRGV volleyball drops WAC opener
EDINBURG, Texas -- UTRGV womens volleyball dropped its...
Prescott set to play at home for 1st time since ankle injury
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dak Prescott said he...
Additional Links
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
Additional Links
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Student of the Week: Navey Olivarez
There's nothing like an older sister, and this student is showing her siblings how important education is. Channel 5's Cecilia Gutierrez takes us to PSJA...
Watch Live: Sunday Mass Sept. 26, 2021
Join us for Sunday Mass on SOMOS EL...
Food Bank RGV distributing produce in Weslaco
The Food Bank RGV will give out free...
Additional Links
KRGVida Community Calendar
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Additional Links
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Hechos Valle
Un hombre de Weslaco muere en accidente ocurrido en Kingsville
La policía de Kingsville está buscando al conductor acusado de huir de la escena de un accidente que mató a un hombre de Weslaco. Los...
Salud y Vida: Recomendaciones para utilizar correctamente asientos de seguridad para bebes en los automóviles
Los accidentes automovilísticos son la principal causa de...
El condado Cameron informa de 46 nuevos casos positivos de COVID-19, 3 muertes relacionadas con COVID-19 no estaban vacunadas
El condado Cameron confirmó 46 casos positivos adicionales...
Additional Links
Deportes
Hechos Valle Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Pandemia de Coronavirus
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Regreso A Clases
Saludo Senior 2020
Temporada de huracanes
Azteca Valle
Daytime
Submit a Tip
Search
Home
News
Coronavirus Updates
Local News
Elections
Valley Made, Local Strong
5 On Your Side
Immigration/Border Wall
Heart of the Valley
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Back To School
Weather
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
KRGVida Community Calendar
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Hechos Valle
Deportes
Hechos Valle Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Pandemia de Coronavirus
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Regreso A Clases
Saludo Senior 2020
Temporada de huracanes
Azteca Valle
Daytime
Submit a Tip
Search
SEARCH
x
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Radar
7 Days