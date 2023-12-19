Home
News
Harlingen woman dresses up as Santa despite health issue
The sound of holiday joy will soon spread on Thomas Lane in Harlingen thanks to Melody Auer, who is trying to keep the Christmas spirit alive....
Laguna Heights family lose home in fire; were trying to rebuild after May tornado
A Laguna Heights family is suddenly homeless right...
Cameron County commissioners consider tax exemption with Texas LNG
Several Rio Grande Valley residents spoke out during...
Weather
Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023: Thin, high clouds, temps in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Monday, Dec. 18, 2023: Thin, high clouds, temps in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023: Nice day, sunny, temps in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
RGV FC announces decision to cease all soccer, business operations
The Rio Grande Valley FC announced on Monday the decision to cease all soccer and business operations effective immediately, according to a news release. "With...
McAllen Memorial's Hernandez signs for Texas A&M Volleyball
EDINBURG, Texas -- McAllen Memorial's Amare Hernandez signed...
Harlingen's Grace Reed signs for Lubbock Christian University soccer
HARLINGEN -- Harlingen High School held a signing...
Programming
Community
Pump Patrol: Dec. 19, 2023
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Dec. 18, 2023
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Tim Coat's ends 2023 campaign with nearly $35K in donations
The 41st annual Tim's Coats campaign ended Friday...
Noticias RGV
McAllen realiza la entrega de juguetes a niños del Valle
Este martes 19 de diciembre, la ciudad McAllen realizó la entrega de juguetes por parte de la Oficina del Sherrif del condado Hidalgo a los niños...
Condado Starr recibe más de $3 millones para reforzar la seguridad
En la frontera de Brownsville, los agentes de...
Corte Suprema de Colorado veta a Trump de boleta electoral estatal por cláusula de insurrección
DENVER (AP) — La Corte Suprema de Colorado...
Take 5
Submit a Tip
