Weslaco leaders meet to discuss emergency weather plans
Weslaco city leaders met with other officials on Wednesday to discuss severe weather preparedness and shelter operations. The city's emergency management team was in attendance,...
Better Business Bureau warns of tax season scams
Tax season is coming up, and the Better...
Progreso police chief reacts to social media claims of increase in car thefts and break-ins
Progreso’s police chief said there is no increase...
Weather
Thursday, Jan. 15, 2025: Nice day with a high of 69!
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026: Breezy and mild with highs in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026: Stray shower, temps in the 60s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
Los Fresnos volleyball star Emily Cargill signs with Mary Hardin-Baylor
Los Fresnos volleyball star Emily Cargill signed to take her talents to Mary Hardin-Baylor on Wednesday evening. Cargill won two district championships during her time...
Playmaker: Jordan Bustamante continues making history with Edinburg Vela
Jordan Bustamante has emerged as one of the...
McAllen High All-State softball star Giada Farias signs with St. Edwards softball
Lady Bulldogs softball star Giada Farias signed her...
Programming
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pump Patrol: Monday, Jan. 12, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
