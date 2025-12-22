Home
News
Anita’s Café customers surprise employees with $2,400 tip
The season of giving was on display over the weekend at an Edinburg restaurant. Two loyal customers surprised employees at Anita’s Café with an unexpected...
Wanted McAllen man in custody on kidnapping and assault charges
A 34-year-old McAllen man was arrested on Sunday...
Pump Patrol: Monday, Dec. 22, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Additional Links
Submit a Tip
Heart of the Valley
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Cold Front
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
Consumer News
Find The Link
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025: Sunny and warm with highs in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025: Morning fog, warm afternoon, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Friday, Dec. 19, 2025: Sunny and nice, temps in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Additional Links
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
McAllen Memorial Alumni Amare Hernandez now a National Champion with Texas A&M Aggies
The Texas A&M Aggies Volleyball team secured their first National Title in program history. McAllen Memorial alumni Amare Hernandez is part of the historic team. ...
UTRGV Volleyball Head Coach Todd Lowery recaps the 2025 season
Edinburg, TX- In their second year competing in...
UTRGV and San Benito football players raise money for Frank Medina's medical expenses
UTRGV football player Fabian Garcia and San Benito...
Additional Links
High School Football
UTRGV Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
Additional Links
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Pump Patrol: Monday, Dec. 22, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass, Dec. 21, 2025
Join us as The Catholic Diocese of Brownsville...
Pump Patrol: Friday, Dec. 19, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Additional Links
Pump Patrol
5/1 Day
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Additional Links
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
Home
News
Submit a Tip
Heart of the Valley
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Cold Front
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
Consumer News
Find The Link
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
High School Football
UTRGV Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Pump Patrol
5/1 Day
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
SEARCH
x
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Radar
7 Days