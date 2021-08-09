Home
Cameron County reports 4 coronavirus-related deaths, 420 positive cases
Cameron County on Monday reported four coronavirus-related deaths and 420 positive cases of COVID-19. Three people over the age of 40 from Brownsville, and a...
New IDEA campus in La Joya implementing COVID-19 safety measures
A new IDEA campus in La Joya opened...
Cameron County leaders continue push for COVID-19 vaccines, ask public to mask up
Cameron County leaders, doctors, and hospital administrators met...
Aug. 9, 2021: Windy and hot with temperatures in upper 90s
Aug. 8, 2021: Sunny, Highs in the 90s
Aug. 7, 2021: Breezy and hot
Sports
Two-A-Day Tour: Weslaco East Wildcats
WESLACO - The Wildcats look to continue their winning tradition of playoff appearances. Weslaco East has made the playoffs 14 years in a row, and despite...
Two-A-Day Tour: Valley View Tigers
HIDALGO - The Valley View Tigers are returning...
Bloodhounds kick-off 2021 season at midnight
BROWNSVILLE, Texas -- KRGV began the week at...
Community
5's Fans for Friends: Salvation Army distributes hundreds of fans for residents
The Salvation Army in McAllen helped wrap up Channel 5’s Fans for Friends community initiative Tuesday morning. Hundreds of fans purchased in part with donations...
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass, Aug. 1, 2021
WATCH LIVE: Join us for Sunday Mass on...
5's Fans for Friends: $34,290 raised in donations
CHANNEL 5 NEWS, AZTECA VALLE, H-E-B and the...
Hechos Valle
EEUU investiga nuevo caso de una rara enfermedad tropical
NUEVA YORK (AP) - Las autoridades de salud de Estados Unidos investigan el caso local más reciente de una extraña enfermedad tropical que es común en...
Carteros italianos interceptan una carta sospechosa al papa
MILÁN (AP) - Las fuerzas de seguridad investigaban...
El condado Cameron planea presentar un plan de acción para evitar muertes ante los aumentos de casos de la variante delta.
En algunos distritos ya comenzaron las clases y...
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
