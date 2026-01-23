Home
Sharyland ISD bus driver failed to obey stop sign prior to rollover crash, report says
A Sharyland ISD bus driver caused a four-vehicle crash that caused the bus to roll over and injure five students, according to a police report obtained...
Cameron County Sheriff's Office seeing increase in applicants following recent pay raises
The Cameron County Sheriff's Office says interest in...
Immigrants often don't open the door to ICE, but that may no longer stop officers
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Since coming to the...
Weather
No wintry precipitation expected in the Valley amid weekend cold front
The First Warn 5 Weather Team is closely monitoring weather conditions as an Arctic blast makes its way across the state. Saturday will be warm...
Arctic Blast: What to know now
*This article has been updated throughout* The...
How Texans can prepare for this weekend’s winter weather
A major winter storm is expected to hit...
Sports
Valley View set to take on Hidalgo for city and district bragging rights
Valley View versus Hidalgo is the newest rivalry on the block in boys high school soccer after the Tigers dropped from 5A to 4A in 2024...
Tristen Newton's 36 points lead Vipers past Rip City Remix
The RGV Vipers took down the Rip City...
Dallas Cowboys hire Christian Parker as new defensive coordinator
The Dallas Cowboys are hiring Eagles secondary coach...
Programming
Community
Pump Patrol: Friday, Jan. 23, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Zoo Guest: Plato the Texas tortoise
Pump Patrol: Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Connect
Search
