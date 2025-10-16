Home
News
Cameron County to begin $10 million drainage ditch improvement project near Harlingen
Drainage improvements are in the works in the Harlingen area. Cameron County Drainage District No. 5 is hoping to bring some flood relief to residents...
Brownsville Metro teaming up with Uber to offer discounted rides
Free rides will be available to certain Brownsville...
Santa Rosa cattle rancher taking screwworm preventative efforts
A cattle rancher in Santa Rosa said he’s...
Weather
Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025: Sunny and warm with highs in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2025: Sunny and warm with highs in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025: Scattered showers, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
First UTRGV Football transfer DE Ian Box to face his former team
Ian Box is coming off a career high performance against the Houston Christian University Huskies with 5 sacks, 2 tackles for a loss of 16 total...
UTRGV women's soccer set to face Nicholls on Thursday
The UTRGV women's soccer team heads back on...
Playmakers - Week 7 of 2025 Valley High School Football
Playmakers is a series on Channel 5 News...
Programming
Community
Student of the Week: La Feria Early College High School's Presley Becerra
For Presley Becerra, music is more than just notes on a page. It's a way to bring something beautiful to life. “I have always been...
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Connect
