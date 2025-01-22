Home
TxDOT warns of icy roads north of the Valley
Those planning a road trip north of the Rio Grande Valley are being urged to be careful. The Texas Department of Transportation is reminding people...
Matamoros building temporary migrant shelter
The Mexican city of Matamoros announced on Tuesday...
Video shows gunshots heard during softball game in Brownsville
Channel 5 News obtained video showing the moment...
Weather
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025: Chance of freezing rain, sleet, temps in the 30s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
WATCH LIVE: Winter storm warning in effect
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN...
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025: Chilly and breezy for the next few days
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
UTRGV women's basketball make schedule change due to weather
The UTRGV women's basketball team is rescheduling their matchup with Nicholls due to severe weather. The program announced the decision to move the game, originally...
Weslaco & PSJA North basketball teams shine in Monday night victories
BOYS BASKETBALL SCORES: Weslaco 57, La Joya...
Lopez Lobos wins thriller in penalties over Rivera
Highlights from the Lopez-Rivera & Harlingen South-Weslaco East...
Programming
Community
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Monday, Jan. 20, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass, Jan. 19, 2025
Join us as The Catholic Diocese of Brownsville...
Noticias RGV
Inician deportaciones en la frontera y México implementa el plan "México Te Abraza"
Los primeros deportados por el gobierno de Donald Trump llegaron a Matamoros, Tamaulipas en tres camiones al centro de repatriación ubicada a pocas millas del puente...
Distritos escolares del Valle ajustan horarios de inicio ante el regreso a clases
Las escuelas del Valle se alistan de nuevo...
EEUU: 22 estados demandan para frenar la orden de Trump que anula la ciudadanía por nacimiento
Los fiscales generales de 22 estados demandaron el...
Frente frio
Deportes
Regreso a Clases
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
