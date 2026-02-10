Home
News
Man arrested in San Juan for allegedly impersonating a police officer
A man was arrested in San Juan for allegedly impersonating a public servant. A witness reported on Feb. 5 at around 6 p.m., that as...
2 Brownsville ISD campuses in a 'hold state' following police activity in the area
The Brownsville Independent School District announced on social...
Two men arrested for allegedly punching a woman during an attempted carjacking in San Benito
Two men were arrested by the San Benito...
Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026: Breezy and warm, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Monday, Feb. 9, 2026: Breezy and warm, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026: Sunny and warm, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
UTRGV extends historic winning streak to eight behind career-high 26 points from Jaylen Washington
The UTRGV Vaqueros took down Nicholls on the road on Monday night to take home their eighth straight win. Sophomore Jaylen Washington led the way...
UTRGV's Charlotte O'Keefe named SLC player of the week for the second time this season
UTRGV senior forward Charlotte O'Keefe continues piling up...
Sam Whitehead journey with UTRGV Tennis
Sam Whitehead describes himself as a reserved person...
Programming
Pump Patrol: Monday: Feb. 9, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Friday, Feb. 6, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Zoo Guest: Leopard Gecko
Search
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
