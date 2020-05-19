Home
Customs and Border Protection called him a 'COVID-19 Positive Mexican Drug Smuggler.' In a phone call from jail, he says they're wrong
U.S. Customs and Border Protection made a major announcement last week: A “COVID-19 Positive Mexican Drug Smuggler with Possible Drug Cartel Ties” had crossed the Rio...
Hidalgo County surpasses 7,000 COVID-19 tests administered, announces eight more cases
Hidalgo County on Monday announced eight more residents...
Cameron County reports two more COVID-19 deaths, reaches 400 recovered
Cameron County announced two more deaths related to...
SPECIAL REPORT: Guns, lies and fear in the Rio Grande Valley
HARLINGEN – Federal agents say they’re seeing a spike in straw purchases in the Rio Grande Valley. An AK-47 is a very common weapon people...
SPECIAL REPORT: HIV in the Rio Grande Valley
WESLACO – The federal government is proposing a...
Gun Expert Explains Repercussions of Falsifying Federal Weapons Sales Form
MCALLEN – A former McAllen gun store manager...
Tony Villarreal Returns To Lead Port Isabel Football
PORT ISABEL - Tony Villarreal is headed to the high school where he got his first head coaching job back in 1990. Our Erica Ross...
Edinburg's Leslie Martinez Signs NLI
EDINBURG - Leslie Martinez signing her NLI Saturday...
Seniors Miss Out On RGVCA All-Star Football Game
WESLACO - The RGVCA All-Star Football Game was...
Whataburger giving couples chance to win a ‘Whatawedding’ on Valentine’s Day
WESLACO – What would your ideal wedding be like? At a church or chapel? Outdoors by a lake or wine vineyard? How about considering having your...
DHR Health to Host Free Community Health Fair
DHR Health (DHR) announces its 14 th...
WATCH LIVE: McAllen Holiday Parade
The McAllen Holiday Parade will kickoff at...
Capturan a sospechoso de tiroteo en Olmito
Ya se encuentra tras las rejas uno de los presuntos responsables de participar en un tiroteo en Olmito, mientras que las autoridades ofrecen una recompensa económica...
Reportan 8 casos positivos más de coronavirus en condado Hidalgo, un total de 448
El condado Hidalgo anunció el lunes que ocho...
Matan en México al narcotraficante “El Chino Ántrax”
CIUDAD DE MÉXICO (AP) — Un cabecilla del...
