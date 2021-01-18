Home
News
McAllen homeowners now have extra day to pay 2020 property taxes
Good news for McAllen homeowners: You now have an extra day to pay your 2020 property taxes. Property taxes were originally due on Jan. 30,...
Hidalgo County sheriff: Decomposed body found in Palmview, authorities investigating
Multiple authorities are investigating after a man's decomposing...
Catholic sisters run marathons in an effort to raise money for Proyecto Juan Diego
Two Catholic sisters took to the streets on...
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Hurricane Central
Weather Radio
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Sports
Detmer Leaves His Mission Nest for Somerset
MISSION - Koy Detmer is leaving the Mission Eagles after five seasons and three playoff appearances. Detmer was approved Monday as the new head coach of...
Koy Detmer Takes Coaching Position at Somerset High School
MISSION - Koy Detmer is headed to Somerset...
UTRGV Dominates St. Mary's in Thursday Win
EDINBURG – The University of Texas Rio Grande...
Community
CON MI GENTE: The Tamalada Ladies
The coronavirus pandemic stopped many Rio Grande Valley families from gathering during the holiday season. Tamaladas were no exception. In Brownsville, where the Tamalada...
CON MI GENTE: Azteca Valle
Channel 5 News has a new sister station...
McAllen anuncia próximo evento navideño
Como todos sabemos la vida ha cambiado para...
Hechos Valle
El condado Starr informa de 51 nuevos casos de COVID-19
El condado de Starr informó que 51 personas dieron positivo por COVID-19 el sábado. Desde que comenzó la pandemia, ha habido 212 muertes relacionadas con...
FBI revisará a tropas ante temores de ataque interno a Biden
WASHINGTON (AP) - Funcionarios de defensa de Estados...
El condado Starr solicita ayuda del ejército a medida que aumentan las hospitalizaciones por COVID-19
Los funcionarios del condado Starr han solicitado ayuda...
