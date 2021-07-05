Home
News
Harlingen murder suspect dead after gunfight with Tamaulipas police
The man wanted in connection with a Harlingen murder died after a gunfight with members of the Tamaulipas Police Special Operations Group (GOPES) in Rio Bravo...
Man dies after rollover crash in Cameron County
One person is dead after a rollover crash...
Summer swelter trend: West gets hotter days, East hot nights
As outlandish as the killer heat wave that...
Weather
Sunday Forecast: Warm and muggy
Warm and muggy, mostly cloudy with temperatures in the 90s. Possible thunderstorms in the lower pat of the Rio Grande Valley.
July 3, 2021: Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon
July 2, 2021: Mostly dry, highs in 90s
Sports
Cavazos Sports Institute to host volleyball camp for UTSA
MCALLEN, Texas -- UT San Antonio volleyball will make its way down to the valley for a two day camp on July 8th-July 9th. The...
Longtime Progreso Soccer Coach/AD Jimenez Leaves After 28 years
PROGRESO - Longtime Progreso soccer coach and athletic...
Lew Hill Memorial Scholarship Details Announced by UTRGV and Hill Family
EDINBURG - The legacy of late UTRGV men's...
Community
PVAS waiving adoption fees for active duty service members and veterans
The Palm Valley Animal Society is waiving adoption fees for active duty service members and veterans. In an attempt to clear their...
CON MI GENTE: The Tamalada Ladies
The coronavirus pandemic stopped many Rio Grande Valley...
CON MI GENTE: Azteca Valle
Channel 5 News has a new sister station...
Hechos Valle
Duelo amistoso entre Toros y Rayados
Monterrey logró una victoria contra los Toros RGV DE 5-1. Tomando los Rayados desde un principio el dominio del balón y demostró su magistral juego,...
Muere en Tamaulipas sospechoso de asesinato de Harlingen tras enfrentamiento con policías estatales
El hombre buscado en relación con un asesinato...
Cacería humana por un sospechoso de asesinar a una mujer y dejar dos heridos en Harlingen
Esta noche de viernes continua la búsqueda de...

