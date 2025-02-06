Home
News
Trump administration sues Chicago in latest crackdown on 'sanctuary' cities
CHICAGO (AP) — The Trump administration sued Chicago on Thursday alleging that 'sanctuary' laws in the nation's third-largest city "thwart" federal efforts to enforce immigration laws....
12 states to sue over DOGE access to government payment systems containing personal data
Democratic attorneys general in several states vowed Thursday...
NCAA changes transgender policy to limit women's competition to athletes assigned female at birth
The NCAA changed its participation policy for transgender...
Additional Links
Submit a Tip
Heart of the Valley
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Cold Front
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
Consumer News
Find The Link
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025: Morning clouds, afternoon sun, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025: Morning fog, afternoon sun, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025: Breezy and warm, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Additional Links
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
NCAA changes transgender policy to limit women's competition to athletes assigned female at birth
The NCAA changed its participation policy for transgender athletes on Thursday, limiting competition in women's sports to athletes who were assigned female at birth. The...
RGV Women in Sports: Charlotte O'Keefe sets UTRGV all-time rebounding record
UTRGV women's basketball junior Charlotte O'Keefe is making...
Nikki Rowe introduces new football coach Jamaar Taylor to community
The Nikki Rowe Warriors football program introduced new...
Additional Links
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
Additional Links
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Pet of the Week: Female Shepherd mix
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Additional Links
Pump Patrol
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Additional Links
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
Un hombre de Raymondville recibe cargos de asesinato por matar presuntamente a su marido
Un hombre de 40 años fue arrestado el jueves 6 de febrero en relación con la muerte de su marido, según el detective de la policía...
Hombre de Elsa recibe cargos por robos en dos restaurantes
Un hombre de Elsa fue procesado por múltiples...
Gobernador Gregg Abbott visita el Valle para abordar el proyecto de Ley SB2
Esta tarde, el gobernador Greg Abbott llegará al...
Additional Links
Frente frio
Deportes
Regreso a Clases
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
Home
News
Submit a Tip
Heart of the Valley
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Cold Front
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
Consumer News
Find The Link
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Pump Patrol
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
Frente frio
Deportes
Regreso a Clases
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
SEARCH
x
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Radar
7 Days