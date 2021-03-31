Home
News
McAllen to hold second dose vaccine clinic
The city of McAllen will hold a second dose vaccine clinic on Wednesday, March 31, at the McAllen Convention Center. The clinic is only for...
Pfizer says its COVID-19 vaccine protects younger teens
Pfizer announced Wednesday that its COVID-19 vaccine is...
Join The Texas Tribune for an interview with U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar and McAllen Mayor Jim Darling on the state of the border
" Join The Texas Tribune for...
Additional Links
Coronavirus Updates
Local News
Valley Made, Local Strong
5 On Your Side
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
National Weather Service to issue 'Red Flag' fire warning for Rio Grande Valley, Wednesday morning
The National Weather Service in Brownsville plans to issue a 'Red Flag' fire warning for the Rio Grande Valley on Wednesday morning. Critical fire...
Windy weather to continue through Saturday
It's been a windy couple of days in...
Winter Storm Warning to go into effect tonight
Unfortunately it's a cold, drizzly Valentine's Day with...
Additional Links
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Sports
High School Soccer - Area Round Scores
Monday, March 29th Boys Soccer - Area Round 6A Laredo Alexander 2, Los Fresnos 1 5A Brownsville Porter 3, Victoria East...
Matt Figger Named New Men's Basketball Coach at UTRGV
EDINBURG - UTRGV men's basketball has their new...
Natalie Martinez Signs her NLI to Texas Lutheran University
RIO HONDO - Natalie Martinez from Rio Hondo...
Additional Links
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
Additional Links
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
CON MI GENTE: The Tamalada Ladies
The coronavirus pandemic stopped many Rio Grande Valley families from gathering during the holiday season. Tamaladas were no exception. In Brownsville, where the Tamalada...
CON MI GENTE: Azteca Valle
Channel 5 News has a new sister station...
McAllen anuncia próximo evento navideño
Como todos sabemos la vida ha cambiado para...
Additional Links
KRGVida Community Calendar
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Connect
Additional Links
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Hechos Valle
Prohibición de desalojo por atrasos en pagos de alquiler
Las dificultades que siguen enfrentando muchas personas en la región para pagar la renta por razones relacionadas a la pandemia son todavía muy grandes. Por...
Residente de Brownsville ve una alza en factura de electricidad
Una familia de Brownsville dice haber recibido una...
Policía de Pharr presenta una nueva herramienta no letal para realizar arrestos
Con los departamentos de policía de todo el...
Additional Links
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Saludo Senior 2020
Clima
Enviar una pregunta del clima
Azteca Valle
Daytime
Submit a Tip
Search
