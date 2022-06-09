Home
Uvalde superintendent says district to hire more police
UVALDE, Texas (AP) — The superintendent of the Texas school district where 19 students and two teachers were fatally shot said Thursday that the district will...
UTRGV partners with Valley first responders for ASL classes
UTGRV is teaming up with local first responders...
New toll road construction underway in Hidalgo County
A new toll road in Hidalgo County officially...
Weather
June 9, 2022: Breezy with temperatures in high 90s
June 8, 2022: Windy with temperatures in the high 90s
June 7, 2022: Windy with temperatures in the high 90s
Sports
Santa Rosa Warriors qualify for state 7-on-7 tournament
SANTA ROSA, Texas -- The Santa Rosa Warriors punched their ticket to the 2022 state 7-on-7 football tournament for the first time in school history. ...
Valley Coaches Weigh in on 7 on 7 season
PHARR, TEXAS -- 7 on 7 season is...
Three Valley Squads Qualify for State 7-on-7 State Saturday in Mission
MISSION - San Benito, Sharyland High and McAllen...
Programming
Community
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass - June 5
Join us for Sunday Mass on SOMOS EL VALLE Ch. 5.3, cable 1241 at 11:00 a.m. The mass will also be live-streamed in this article,...
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass- May 29, 2022
Join us for Sunday Mass on SOMOS EL...
VIDEO: Longtime Channel 5 News Anchor Oscar Adame says goodbye to viewers
After 23 years at Channel 5 News, anchorman...
Hechos Valle
Cuidando el planeta: El tabaco esta deteriorando el media ambiente
El tabaco no te ayuda con el estrés, solo te quita años de la vida útil con el hecho de consumirlo directamente o de segunda mano,...
Detienen ex instructor policiaco por delitos de agresión intimidación
Andres Maldonado compareció ante un juez de la...
Ceremonia de juramentación para un niño con cáncer de Houston
Un paciente de cáncer de 10 años del...
Daytime
Heart of the Valley: Diabetes warning signs
This month, Channel 5 News is taking an in-depth look at diabetes in the Valley. Karla Salinas, Rio Grande Valley correspondent for Daytime with Kimberly...
