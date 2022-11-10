Home
News
Harmony Science Academy in Brownsville honors veterans with campus parade
The Harmony Science Academy Brownsville took some time Wednesday to honor some Valley veterans ahead of Veterans Day. Children from Pre-K to 8th grade showed...
Ceremony planned for Driscoll Children's Hospital in Edinburg
Driscoll Children’s Hospital will hold a ceremony on...
Weslaco police seeking tips after parks vandalized
Weslaco police are asking for information on possible...
Coronavirus Updates
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Immigration/Border Wall
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Heart of the Valley
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
Pump Patrol
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Nov. 10, 2022: Mainly dry with temperatures in upper 80s
Nov. 9, 2022: Mainly dry with temperatures in the upper 80s
Nov. 8, 2022: Isolated showers with temperatures in upper 80s
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Alerts
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
High school football Bi-District Schedule
High School Volleyball UIL Regional Quarterfinals
Alex Del Barrio recaps Houston Astros World Series win
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Student of the Week: Alek Gonzalez
Alek Gonzalez is an honor roll student who's demonstrated resiliency and strength in the face of adversity. Seventeen-year-old Gonzalez takes great pride in all he...
Pump Patrol - Nov. 7, 2022
Pump Patrol - Nov. 4, 2022
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Hechos Valle
Precio del diesel afectando negocios del valle
El precio del galón de diésel se mantiene a el alza y ha sido un precio que fluctúa desde hace meses. El precio a pagar...
Condado Hidalgo propone servicio de recolección de basura
El condado Hidalgo propone un servicio de recolección...
La Entrevista: consejería de alcohol y drogas
En La Entrevista, continuamos conversando con el consejero...
Hechos Valle Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Deportes
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Para el Futuro
Estudiante de la semana
Regreso A Clases
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Azteca Valle
Daytime
Heart of the Valley: Diabetes warning signs
This month, Channel 5 News is taking an in-depth look at diabetes in the Valley. Karla Salinas, Rio Grande Valley correspondent for Daytime with Kimberly...
Radar
7 Days