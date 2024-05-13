Home
News
Chief Meteorologist Tim Smith details how KRGV Cares Closet can help hospitalized kids
Being hospitalized can be very intimidating, especially for a child. KRGV Cares Closet campaign hopes to make the stay a little easier for those children...
KRGV Cares Closet a passion project for Chief Meteorologist Tim Smith
The KRGV Cares Closet campaign kicked off Monday...
Medical Breakthrough: Reverse shoulder replacement
Shoulder replacement is the third most common surgery...
Cold Front
Back 2 School
Heart of the Valley
Coronavirus Updates
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Immigration/Border Wall
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
Pump Patrol
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Monday, May 13, 2024: Hot afternoon, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Sunday, May 12, 2024: Spotting shower, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Saturday, May 11, 2024: Spotty shower with temperatures in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
UIL Area Round Highlights and Scores 5/11/2024
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas -- It was win or go home for multiple RGV high school baseball teams this weekend. Click on the video above...
UIL Regional Quarterfinal Softball Highlights 5/9/2024
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas -- Check out the...
UIL Area Round Baseball Highlights 5/9/2024
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas -- Check out highlights...
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Zoo Guest: Delilah the ball python
Tickets to Brew at the Zoo is available on the Gladys Porter Zoo website.
Pump Patrol: Thursday, May 9, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pet of the Week: Valkyrie the Belgian Malinois
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
La Entrevista: Servicios de belleza y maquillaje
Carol Mesa Freitas, maquillista, visita la estación de Noticias RGV para hablarnos sobre su labor relacionada con el maquillaje permanente que se realiza en las cejas....
Cierran una carretera en Edinburg tras el incendio de un camión con remolque
Los carriles en dirección norte de la autopista...
La Entrevista: 'Arroyo Country Boots' se especializa en la venta de botas
Ramiro Arroyo y Juan Arroyo, propietarios de 'Arroyo...
Frente fro
Regreso a Clases
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Deportes
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
