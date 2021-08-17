Home
Cameron County reports 1 coronavirus-related death, 200 positive cases
Cameron County on Tuesday reported one coronavirus-related death and 200 positive cases of COVID-19. According to a news release from Cameron County, a Port Isabel...
Children exposed to COVID-19 on first week of school, Valley parent says
As COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the...
McAllen family turns to homeschooling as COVID-19 cases rise
As COVID-19 cases spike across the Rio Grande...
Weather
Aug. 17, 2021: Tropical Storm Grace likely to stay south of RGV
Tropical Storm Grace will likely move into the Gulf of Mexico by Friday. Grace is likely to stay south of the RGV and make landfall...
Aug. 16, 2021: Stray thunderstorms, highs in mid-90s
Aug. 15, 2021: Mostly Sunny, highs in the 90's
Sports
Brownsville Falls to Johnstown in Second Round Pony World Series Game
WASHINGTON, PA - Johnstown, PA took the momentum after a spectacular catch by Colin Dinyar to plate three runs in the bottom half of the fifth...
Two-A-Day Tour: Sharyland Rattlers
MISSION - The Sharyland Rattlers will have a...
Two-A-Day Tour: Hanna Golden Eagles
BROWNSVILLE - The Golden Eagles have made the...
Programming
Community
5's Fans for Friends: Salvation Army distributes hundreds of fans for residents
The Salvation Army in McAllen helped wrap up Channel 5’s Fans for Friends community initiative Tuesday morning. Hundreds of fans purchased in part with donations...
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass, Aug. 1, 2021
WATCH LIVE: Join us for Sunday Mass on...
5's Fans for Friends: $34,290 raised in donations
CHANNEL 5 NEWS, AZTECA VALLE, H-E-B and the...
Hechos Valle
Inician nuevo ciclo escolar en Brownsville entre alegría y nervios por el rebrote del covid-19
Después de permanecer 18 meses en sus hogares, cientos de estudiantes del distrito escolar de Brownsville regresan a recibir su educación a sus escuelas. Un...
Fiscalía abre investigación por muerte de joven en México
CIUDAD DE MÉXICO (AP) - La Fiscalía General...
Mueren menores de edad en México por el covid-19
Al otro lado de la frontera dos menores...
Search
