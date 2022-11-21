Home
Students selected for first ever Mayor Youth Advisory Council program
Twelve high school students are getting a behind the scenes look at how city government works, it's part of the Mayor's Youth Advisory Council in Edinburg....
Hidalgo County helps find nine children forever homes, Laredo family shares experience
Six Valley families are a little more whole,...
Brownsville LGBTQ Plus task force reacts to Colorado's mass shooting
The Brownsville LGBTQ plus task force says they...
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022: windy showers with temperatures in the 50s
Friday, Nov. 18, 2022: Spotty showers with temperatures in the low 60s
Nov. 14, 2022: Isolated showers with temperatures in lower 80s
Sports
Texas Southmost College brings athletics back
BROWNSVILLE, Texas -- Texas Southmost College announced earlier this week the return of athletics for the first time in 10 years. Click on the video...
RGV Football Regional Semifinal Playoff Schedule
WESLACO, Texas -- The UIL Regional Semifinals are...
RGV Football Regional Semifinal Playoff Schedule
Friday, Nov. 25 6A Division I ...
Programming
Community
Pump Patrol: Friday, Nov. 18, 2022
For the first time in over a year, gas prices on this day are cheaper than they were on the same day last year. Watch...
Student of the Week recipients honored at banquet
A big celebration was held Wednesday in honor...
Gladys Porter Zoo honoring veterans with $3 discount admission this weekend
The Gladys Porter Zoo is honoring veterans with...
Connect
Hechos Valle
Nueve niños del condado Hidalgo disfrutarán de una cena de acción de gracias
Las cenas de acción de gracias serán muy especiales este año para seis familias en el valle, ya que nueve niños disfrutarán de una comida en...
Estudiantes de Edinburg se preparan ante la primera reunión del consejo asesor de la juventud del alcalde de la ciudad
12 estudiantes de Edinburg se preparan para su...
Prepare su auto antes de salir durante las bajas temperaturas
Ante las inclemencias del tiempo, es el momento...
Daytime
Heart of the Valley: Diabetes warning signs
This month, Channel 5 News is taking an in-depth look at diabetes in the Valley. Karla Salinas, Rio Grande Valley correspondent for Daytime with Kimberly...
