City of Edinburg waives building permit fees for storm-affected residents
To assist residents with storm recovery efforts, the city of Edinburg announced they’re waiving building permit fees for roofing and home repairs directly related to storm...
Port Isabel Chamber of Commerce prepares for 41st annual Causeway Run
It's one of the most anticipated runs in...
Congress members react to Freddy Gonzalez’s removal from military website
Congressman Vicente Gonzalez delivered a speech from the...
Weather
Tuesday, April 1, 2025: Foggy morning, muggy evening with highs in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Monday, March 31, 2025: Mostly sunny with highs in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sunday, March 30, 2025: Breezy and warm with highs in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
Vipers gear up for postseason as team seeks fifth championship in franchise history
The RGV Vipers are set to start the postseason on the road in Salt Lake City on Tuesday night. After a stellar 9-4 record in...
Juarez-Lincoln boys soccer "wake up call" after rocky regular season lifts team into regional final
The Juarez-Lincoln Huskies are one win away from...
Edcouch-Elsa girls powerlifting wins state title
This March, the Edcouch Elsa girls powerlifting team...
Programming
Pump Patrol: Monday, March 31, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass, March 30, 2025
Join us as The Catholic Diocese of Brownsville...
Pet of the Week: Clover the Dachshund
Noticias RGV
Edinburg suspende el pago de licencias de obras a los residentes afectados por las tormentas
Para ayudar a los residentes con los esfuerzos de recuperación de la tormenta, la ciudad de Edinburg anunció que están renunciando a las tasas de permisos...
Distrito Escolar Independiente PSJA ofrece asistencia de emergencia
El Distrito Escolar Independiente PSJA está ofreciendo esfuerzos...
Brote de sarampión se extiende en el centro de Texas; hay brotes activos en 5 estados más
Texas, Oklahoma y Nuevo México reportaron nuevos casos...
