Temporary closure scheduled at Boca Chica for possible SpaceX launch
Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino Jr. has issued a temporary closure notice for Highway 4 and Boca Chica Beach for a possible SpaceX launch. In...
McAllen Passport Division to host Saturday hours
The McAllen Passport Division will be open on...
Pump Patrol: Friday, Feb. 21, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Weather
Friday, Feb. 21, 2025: Scattered showers, temps in the 40s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025: Cloudy and cold, temps in the 40s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025: Showers and windy, temps in the 40s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
La Feria advances to regional semifinal with dominant win over Bay City
BOYS AREA ROUND SCORES: La Feria 59, Bay City 41 CC London 81, Raymondville 50
Texas AG asks court to require NCAA to begin gender testing as part of new transgender policy
LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — The Republican attorney general...
FC Brownsville announces upcoming local match with Gavilanes
On Wednesday morning, FC Brownsville announced a binational...
Programming
Community
Pump Patrol: Friday, Feb. 21, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com . Make sure to include your name, location,...
Zoo Guest: Petunio the Guinea Pig
Pump Patrol: Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Connect
Noticias RGV
Miércoles 21 de Febrero: noche lluviosa con sensación térmica congelante
Para seguir a Enrique Sánchez en Facebook, haz clic aquí
DHR Health prepara feria de salud comunitaria en Edinburg
La quinceava feria anual de salud comunitaria se...
Redada de ICE en taquería de McAllen deja ocho empleados bajo custodia
Taquería ubicada en McAllen fue centro de interés...
Take 5
Radar
7 Days