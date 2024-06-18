Home
School districts announcing delays and closures ahead of inclement weather
With the potential of heavy rain across the Rio Grande Valley this week, school districts have begun announcing closures or delays to their summer school classes....
Tuesday, June 18, 2024: Flood watch in effect this evening, highs in the 90s with scattered thunderstorms
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Texas National Guard is shooting pepper balls to deter migrants at the border
" Texas National Guard is shooting pepper...
Weather
Tuesday, June 18, 2024: Flood watch in effect this evening, highs in the 90s with scattered thunderstorms
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Monday, June 17, 2024: Spotty storms throughout the day as rain chances increase this week
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sunday, June 16, 2024: Mostly dry with a high of 98°F
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
UTRGV to host Youth Basketball Camp in Brownsville June 24-26
WESLACO, TEXAS -- UTRGV Head Basketball Coach, Kahil Fennell, visited the Channel 5 Studios in Weslaco today to talk about the youth basketball camp UTRGV will...
PSJA's Vinny Cano Signs Letter of Intent to Texas A&M International Baseball
SAN JUAN, TEXAS -- PSJA High Senior Vinny...
PSJA North's Isaac Willingham Heading to Concordia Baseball
PHARR, TEXAS -- Raiders' catcher and outfielder, Isaac...
Programming
Community
Pump Patrol: Monday, June 17, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Friday, June 14, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Zoo Guest: Giant cave cockroach
Noticias RGV
La Entrevista: Alquiler de autos acuáticos en la Isla del Padre Sur
Claudia Espinoza, propietaria de 'Jetcars Spi Exotic' visita Noticias RGV para comentarnos sobre los servicios de conducción acuática que ofrecen en la Isla del Padre Sur....
Distritos escolares anuncian retrasos y cancelaciones de clases
Con la posibilidad de fuertes lluvias en el...
La Entrevista: 'Trucha RGV' presenta su revista comunitaria
Omar Casas (cofundadora), Abigail Vela (editora geente) y...
