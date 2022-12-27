Home
News
City of Brownsville offers 3 locations to recycle Christmas trees
The City of Brownsville is offering residents the option to recycle their Christmas trees. Residents can drop off their trees between Tuesday, Dec. 27 and...
City of McAllen gives Christmas trees new purpose
The City of McAllen wants to turn Christmas...
Brownsville plants trees as everlasting tribute to COVID deaths
The City of Brownsville honored the lives lost...
Weather
Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022: Warmer day, temperatures in the 70s
Monday Dec. 26, 2022: Temperatures in the 60s
Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022: A cold day with temperatures in the 40s
Sports
PSJA's Scarlett Silva preparing for duty on and off the court
PHARR, TEXAS -- PSJA girls' basketball lost six seniors to graduation, leaving shooting guard Scarlett Silva as the only senior on this season's squad. She opens...
Coffee with Coaches: UTRGV's Lane Lord
Another episode of Coffee with Coaches, this time...
Tamez signs for Alvin College
BROWNSVILLE, Texas -- Brownsville Veterans Memorial Senior Alex...
Programming
Community
City of Weslaco sets up holiday trash collection site
People in Weslaco have a place to drop off their holiday trash. The city set up a trash collection site off of Bridge Avenue and...
Pump Patrol - Friday, Dec. 23, 2022
Brownsville non-profits focused on helping homeless get out of cold
An organization in Brownsville is hoping to get...
Connect
Hechos Valle
Corte suprema de Estados Unidos deciden que seguirá vigente el Título 42
Con una votación de 5 a 4, la corte suprema de los Estados Unidos decidió este martes que continuará vigente la controvertida restricción fronteriza conocida como...
Investigan cancelaciones de vuelos de Southwest Airlines
DALLAS (AP) — Southwest Airlines volvió a cancelar...
Madre en Harlingen recibe de regalo un vehículo
Una familia de Harlingen perdió repentinamente su vehículo...
Daytime
Heart of the Valley: Diabetes warning signs
This month, Channel 5 News is taking an in-depth look at diabetes in the Valley. Karla Salinas, Rio Grande Valley correspondent for Daytime with Kimberly...
Sports
