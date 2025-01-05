Home
Edinburg CISD employee charged with harassment
An Edinburg CISD employee was charged with harassment after turning himself in to the Edinburg Police Department following a months-long investigation, according to a spokesperson with...
Bloodless bullfighting returns to Starr County
A Spanish tradition is alive once again in...
City of Edinburg warns of water service interruption
Water service will be temporarily interrupted for some...
Weather
Sunday: Jan. 5, 2024: Temperatures dropping this week
Conditions will be warm and breezy on Sunday, Jan. 5, with highs reaching the upper 80s under mostly sunny skies. However, a cold front will...
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025: Warmer, breezy, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Friday, Jan. 3, 2025: Morning fog, afternoon sun, temps in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
Day two highlights from Brownsville ISD soccer tournament
Highlights from the second day of the Brownsville ISD soccer tournament to kickoff 2025.
Harlingen's Carlie Martinez sinks game-winner and Weslaco East wins battle of undefeated district foes
GIRLS: Harlingen 43, Brownsville Veterans 41 ...
Day one highlights from Brownsville ISD soccer tournament
Highlights from the first day of the Brownsville...
Programming
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass, Jan. 5, 2025
Join us as The Catholic Diocese of Brownsville Presents: Sunday Mass Live, on SOMOS EL VALLE Ch. 5.2, at 11 a.m.
Pump Patrol: Friday, Jan. 3, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Zoo Guest: The Black Spotted Newt
Noticias RGV
Refugios fronterizos alivian la presión migratoria; podrían ser objetivo de Trump
McALLEN, Texas, EE.UU. (AP) — Cuando la familia de siete miembros de Roselins Sequera finalmente llegó a Estados Unidos desde Venezuela, pasaron semanas en un refugio...
Amasar bajo vigilancia policial: la rosca de Reyes también se prepara en cárceles mexicanas
CIUDAD DE MÉXICO (AP) — En una amplía...
Consejos para alcanzar sus propósitos en este año
Nuevo año, nueva vida. Pero si sigue haciendo...
