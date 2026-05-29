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ICE officer wanted for shooting a man in Minneapolis booked in Cameron County jail
A 52-year-old federal immigration officer wanted for shooting a Venezuelan man in Minnesota was arrested Friday morning in Harlingen, officials confirmed to Channel 5 News. ...
City of Harlingen to bring $6 million indoor rec center to Pendleton Park
The city of Harlingen plans to open a...
Hidalgo County district attorney weighs in on impact of Senate Bill 4
Hidalgo County District Attorney Terry Palacios is reacting...
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Friday, May 29, 2026: Hot and muggy, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
WATCH: Facing the Fury 2026 hurricane special
Hurricane Season 2026 is here, and being prepared...
Thursday, May 28, 2026: Stray showers with highs in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
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UTRGV vs. UTSA kickoff time set for big football matchup
The UTRGV athletic department announced the official kickoff time for the Vaqueros' away game against UTSA. The game kicks off at 2:30 p.m. from the...
Nikki Rowe's Juan Carlos Garza Jr. to play baseball at Missouri Valley College
Nikki Rowe's Juan Carlos Garza Jr. signed his...
McAllen High's Judah Rios signs with Missouri Valley College men's basketball
McAllen High senior guard Judah Rios is playing...
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Pump Patrol: Thursday, May 28, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com . Make sure to include your name, location,...
Pet of the Week: Bibiana the Pitbull mix
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, May 27, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
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