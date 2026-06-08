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Valley association partners with STC, Donna ISD to create construction trade school
After U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations impacted construction sites across the Rio Grande Valley, one local construction association is looking to fill worker needs. ...
City of McAllen prepares for FIFA World Cup watch parties at convention center
Excitement for the FIFA World Cup is building,...
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Monday, June 8, 2026: Spotty showers, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Sunday, June 7, 2026: Hit or miss thunderstorms, temps in the 90s
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Saturday, June 6, 2026: Hit or miss thunderstorms, temps in the 90s
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UTRGV wins Men's All-Sports Southland Conference title
The Vaqueros won the Southland Conference Men's All Sports title after posting the best overall performance across every men's sport this past academic year. Points...
Four Sharyland baseball players named State Championship All-Tournament Team
Four Sharyland Rattler baseball players earned State Championship...
Former Mission Softball Coach Iris G. Iglesias honored with plaque unveiling
This past week Mission CISD unveiled a plaque...
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Pump Patrol: Monday, June 8, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com . Make sure to include your name, location,...
Zoo Guest: Petunio the guinea pig
Pump Patrol: Thursday, June 4, 2026
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