ERCOT’s pleas for power conservation raise concerns: Are Texans tuning them out?
" ERCOT’s pleas for power conservation raise concerns: Are Texans tuning them out? " was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media...
Donna pool company owner sentenced to over 8 years in jail over incomplete pool jobs
The owner of a Donna-based pool company was...
774 new Texas laws go into effect Friday. Here are some that might affect you.
" 774 new Texas laws go into...
Thursday, August 31, 2023: Hot and breezy, temps in the 100s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Wednesday, August 30, 2023: Breezy and dry, temps in the 100s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Tuesday, August 29, 2023: Spotty showers, temps in the 100s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
Playmakers - Week 1 of 2023 High School Football Season
Channel 5 Sports is recognizing the top Valley high school football players from last week's games. Watch Part 2 below:
First & Goal Power Poll: Week 1
5 Star Plays - Week One
Check out the Top Plays from Week One...
Pet of the Week: Eula, terrier/pitbull mix
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023
Pump Patrol - August 28, 2023
Noticias RGV
Aquí Entre Nos: 'Ferrari' estrenó su primer adelanto
Salió el primer adelanto de 'Ferrari', película protagonizado por el actor nominado al Óscar, Adam Driver, como Enzo Ferrari, quien lucha para preservar su compañía de...
Propietario de una empresa de piscinas es sentenciado a más de ocho años de cárcel por trabajos incompletos
El propietario de Flamingo Pools, una empresa de...
Residentes de Brownsville reportaron un tiroteo en el parque Morningside
Un tiroteo registrado la noche del miércoles 30...
