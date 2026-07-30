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Pet of the Week: Messi the Hound-mix puppy
Texas is banning several THC products. Find out what will still be legal on July 31.
Texans’ access to a variety of hemp-derived THC...
Trump says he may pull Blanche’s attorney general nomination until Cornyn leaves office
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Thursday floated...
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Thursday, July 30, 2026: Very hot and sunny, temps in the 100s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Wednesday, July 29, 2026: Breezy and hot with temperatures in the triple digits
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Tuesday, July 28, 2026: Breezy and hot with temperatures approaching 100
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
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Cowboys excited for what new defensive coordinator is bringing into training camp
The Cowboys new defensive coordinator is getting a lot of love as training camp gets underway in Oxnard. Christian Parker is tasked with turning the...
Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud faces pressure as team eyes contract extension
Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud is heading into...
Cowboys left tackle competition underway at training camp
The Cowboys are set to have a...
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Pet of the Week: Messi the Hound-mix puppy
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, July 29, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, July 28, 2026
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