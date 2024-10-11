Home
News
Zoo Guest: Bettong - Austrailian Rat
City of Pharr continues to make preparations for Avocado Fest
City officials continue to prepare for the 2nd...
Medical Breakthroughs: New way to get a breast cancer screening
Breast cancer is one of the most common...
Additional Links
Submit a Tip
Heart of the Valley
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
Consumer News
Find The Link
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Friday, Oct. 11, 2024: Sunny and warm, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024: Sunny and warm, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024: Dry air, sunny, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Additional Links
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
Week 7 - Thursday Night Valley Football Highlights
For live score updates, follow KRGVSports on X . Thursday, Oct. 10 Visiting Team Score Home Team Score...
Vipers make six-team trade to acquire returning player rights to Jermaine Samuels Jr.
The Rio Grande Valley Vipers acquired the returning...
Game of the Week Preview: Brownsville Veterans vs. Harlingen
The Brownsville Veterans Memorial Chargers will be going...
Additional Links
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
Additional Links
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Zoo Guest: Bettong - Austrailian Rat
Pump Patrol: Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pet of the Week: Heidi the tabby kitten
Additional Links
Pump Patrol
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Additional Links
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
Policía de Mission presenta plan de emergencia ante las amenazas escolares
Jorge Rodríguez, portavoz del Departamento de Policía de Mission, visita Noticias RGV para informar a la comunidad acerca de las labores policiales que están realizando ante...
Desde el Zoológico: La rata canguro de Australia
Luis Sánchez, representante de Gladys Porter Zoo, visita...
Federación Nacional otorga beca educativa a residente de Brownsville
Erik Ivan Hernández y el mentor Daniel Martínez...
Additional Links
Frente fro
Deportes
Regreso a Clases
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
Home
News
Submit a Tip
Heart of the Valley
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
Consumer News
Find The Link
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Pump Patrol
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
Frente fro
Deportes
Regreso a Clases
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
SEARCH
x
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Radar
7 Days