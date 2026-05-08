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Man found dead inside vehicle in Edinburg
The Edinburg Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead inside a vehicle. The discovery was made when officers responded to a store...
Palmview secures funding for new hike and bike trail
Palmview is getting a new hike and bike...
Valley TxDOT crews prepare for hurricane season
The Texas Department of Transportation is getting ready...
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Friday, May 8, 2026: Spotty thunderstorms, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Thursday, May 7, 2026: Possible thunderstorms with highs in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Wednesday, May 6, 2026: Hot, hazy and breezy with highs in the 90s
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Harlingen South star quarterback Austen Shroyer commits to Nelson University
Harlingen South star quarterback Austen Shroyer made his commitment official on Thursday, signing to join the football program at Nelson University. "I think it's very...
RGV Thursday night baseball area round scores and highlights
RGV BASEBALL PLAYOFFS Thursday, May 7th ...
Brownsville Hanna's Sebastian Escamilla signs with Frank Phillips University
Brownsville Hanna senior pitcher Sebastian Escamilla will play...
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Pump Patrol: Friday, May 8, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Zoo Guest: Rose the Hedgehog
Pump Patrol: Thursday, May 7, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
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