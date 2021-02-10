Home
Cameron County reports 15 more COVID-19 related deaths, 110 new cases
Cameron County on Wednesday reported 15 more coronavirus-related deaths. According to a news release from Cameron County, this raises the total number of COVID-19 deaths...
'Don't overlook us': No plans for vaccine 'supersite' in the Valley— health official weighs in
Gov. Greg Abbott announced a plan to partner...
Weslaco hardware store offers tips to prepare for cold weather
Cold weather can mean problems for your pipes,...
AEP Texas releases winter storm tips
With the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) releasing a notice for extreme cold weather throughout the region, an electric company has released storm preparation tips....
Cold front may bring freezing temperatures, drizzle to Rio Grande Valley
Hope you enjoyed the warm weather on Wednesday—colder...
College Basketball World Mourns Death of Lew Hill
EDINBURG - The world of college basketball mourned the death of UTRGV men's basketball Head Coach Lew Hill on Monday. University of Texas Head Coach Shaka...
Mission Vets WR Gonzaque Makes College Choice: UTSA
MISSION: Mission Veterans wide receiver AJ Gonzaque put...
Lew Hill, UTRGV Men's Basketball Coach Has Died at 55
EDINBURG - Lew Hill, the head coach of...
CON MI GENTE: The Tamalada Ladies
The coronavirus pandemic stopped many Rio Grande Valley families from gathering during the holiday season. Tamaladas were no exception. In Brownsville, where the Tamalada...
CON MI GENTE: Azteca Valle
Channel 5 News has a new sister station...
McAllen anuncia próximo evento navideño
Como todos sabemos la vida ha cambiado para...
Nueva ruta área en el aeropuerto de McAllen
En el aeropuerto de McAllen se anunció hoy el lanzamiento de vuelos directos de esta ciudad a Nashville Tennessee, el vuelo operará directo entre McAllen y...
Dictan auto de formal prisón a exgobernador de Puebla por el delito de tortura
Esta madrugada se dio a conocer el auto...
Iniciarán vacunación contra COVID en las farmacias CVS de Brownsville
Hechos Valle le desea recordar que a partir...
