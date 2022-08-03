Home
Troy Aikman visits RGV to promote new beer
Dallas Cowboys NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman visited the Valley Tuesday. Aikman was in downtown Weslaco serving cold beer to his fans and...
Nursery in Pharr recommends drought tolerant plants
Water levels at the Falcon and Amistad reservoirs...
City of Primera to distribute water bottles
The city of Primera will be distributing water...
Aug. 3, 2022: Breezy with temperatures in the 100s
Aug. 2, 2022: Hot and breezy with temperatures in high 90s
Aug. 1, 2022: Spotty showers, temperatures in the high 90s
Troy Aikman visits RGV to promote new beer
Dallas Cowboys NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman visited the Valley Tuesday. Aikman was in downtown Weslaco serving cold beer to his fans and...
PSJA North Alum a seasonal athletic trainer for the Dallas Cowboys
Channel 5 Sports has covered Cowboys Camp in...
Cowboy training camp day 4: Cowboys hold opening ceremonies
Channel 5 News’ sports coverage in the Dallas...
Community
Friday is last day to donate to 5's Fans for Friends
Friday, July 22, is the last day to donate to our 5's Fans for Friends campaign. So far, Valley residents have helped raise more than...
5’s Fans for Friends: Edinburg resident encourages donations to help beat the heat
With feels-like temperatures averaging 100 degrees or more...
5's Fans for Friends: Valley families in need of fans amid summer heat
Channel 5 News and Azteca Valle have teamed...
Hechos Valle
Se cumplen 3 años desde la tragedia del tiroteo en El Paso, Texas
Este miércoles se cumple el 3 aniversario del tiroteo que ocurrió en una tienda de Walmart de El Paso, Texas, en donde 23 personas fueron asesinadas...
Implementan nuevas medidas de seguridad en el distrito escolar La Sara
La Seguridad escolar está siendo una máxima prioridad...
Alguacil: Propietario de una casa de Monte Alto dispara en contra de un hombre que mostró un cuchillo, la investigación está en curso
Se está investigando un tiroteo en Monte Alto...
Heart of the Valley: Diabetes warning signs
This month, Channel 5 News is taking an in-depth look at diabetes in the Valley. Karla Salinas, Rio Grande Valley correspondent for Daytime with Kimberly...
