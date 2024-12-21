Home
City of Roma upgrading water plant
When the lights go out in the city of Roma, the water runs dry. “We depend on AEP, and if that goes out our water...
Here's a look at the $100 billion in disaster relief in the government spending bill
WASHINGTON (AP) — Congress is allocating more than...
Biden signs bill that averts a government shutdown and brings a close to days of Washington upheaval
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden signed a...
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024: Partly cloudy with temperatures in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Friday, Dec. 12, 2024: Chilly morning with highs in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024: Breezy, cooler, temps in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
UTRGV women's basketball takes thrilling OT win to open Holiday Classic
The UTRGV Vaqueros women's basketball team took down Eastern Michigan 73-66 in overtime on Thursday night. The Vaqueros trailed by seven entering the fourth quarter,...
Donna ISD hires Weldon Jones as head football coach and athletic coordinator
Donna ISD announced on Wednesday that Weldon Jones...
K.T. Raimey and Trey Miller shine in UTRGV win over Southern Utah
The UTRGV men's basketball team took down Southern...
Community
Pump Patrol: Friday, Dec. 20, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Zoo Guest: Red-eyed crocodile skink
Pump Patrol: Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Noticias RGV
Negocio en Mercedes creando arte en cada bota
El Valle del Río Grande es conocido por muchas cosas, entre ellas la agricultura. Pero una ciudad, Mercedes, tiene algo muy especial que pocos conocen:...
Viernes 20 de Diciembre: Noche fresca con brisas, temperaturas en los 60s
Para seguir a Enrique Sánchez en Facebook, haz...
Grupo Frontera realiza fiesta navideña
El viernes fue un día especial en Edinburg...
