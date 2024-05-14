Home
Legal fight over Fronton Island continues
The state of Texas continues battling the federal government over an island in Starr County. Texas officials declared Fronton Island — located in the middle...
Prescription Health: Doulas of color providing more options to Black moms and their babies
Studies have shown that Black women have the...
Former Edinburg children's hospital patient urging the community to take part in KRGV Cares Closet campaign
A former patient at the Edinburg children’s hospital...
Weather
Tuesday, May 14, 2024: AM clouds, PM sun, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Monday, May 13, 2024: Hot afternoon, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sunday, May 12, 2024: Spotting shower, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
Weslaco Panthers playoff run still alive
WESLACO, Texas -- The Weslaco Panthers are Area Champions and Regional Quarter Finalists for the first time since 2007. Under the direction of first time head...
Donna High hosts quadruple signing
DONNA, Texas -- Donna High hosts a quadruple...
Edinburg North's San Juanita Leal defends UIL Track & Field State title
EDINBURG, Texas -- Edinburg North's San Juanita Leal...
Programming
Community
Pump Patrol: Monday, May 13, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com . Make sure to include your name, location,...
Zoo Guest: Delilah the ball python
Tickets to Brew at the Zoo is available...
Pump Patrol: Thursday, May 9, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Noticias RGV
Salud y Vida: Disparidad en la mortalidad materna en EE.UU.
Las mujeres de raza negra tienen la tasa de mortalidad materna más alta en EE.UU., casi tres veces superior a la de las mujeres blancas, y...
Llevan a cabo preparativos para nuevo parque en Río Hondo
A finales de este verano, veremos la realización...
KRGV Cares: Historia de esperanza en hospital infantil
Siguiendo con nuestra campaña KRGV Cares, al hospital...
Take 5
Submit a Tip
