DHR Health celebrates Veterans Day with employee recognition event
DHR Health celebrated Veterans Day on Wednesday by holding a small event for employees who served in the United States military. About 30 employees gathered...
McAllen VA fighting hunger among veterans and military families
The VA Texas Valley Coastal Bend Health Care...
City of Pharr hosting a fireworks show for Veterans Day
Some Rio Grande Valley cities have found new...
Sports
Sub 5A Playoff Schedule: Bi-District Round
Playoff Schedule: Bi-District Round Thursday, November 11th 4A Division I Hidalgo (3-1) vs Alice (2-4), 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Falfurrias’ Jersey Bull Stadium...
RGV Monday Night Football 11/09
Scores for Monday November 10th District 16-5A...
Harlingen Tennis Brings Home District Title
HARLINGEN - After a decade and some change...
Community
McAllen anuncia próximo evento navideño
Como todos sabemos la vida ha cambiado para todos nosotros durante esta pandemia. Y ahora las celebraciones navideñas también tendrá sus ajustes. Para evitar...
La problemática de tirar basura de manera ilegal
Los tiraderos de basura clandestinos son un problema...
Cancelan partidos de fútbol por contagio de COVID-19
Recientemente varios distritos escolares en el Valle han...
Hechos Valle
Trump acumula pocos triunfos legales en disputa electoral
FILADELFIA (AP) - Durante una audiencia de una de las numerosas demandas electorales presentadas por el presidente Donald Trump, el juez de una corte de Pensilvania...
Ciudades del Valle rinden homenaje a los Veteranos
Hoy es el día de los veteranos y...
Adriana Alvarez estudiante de la semana
Adriana Alvarez estudiante de la semana. No...
