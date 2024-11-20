Home
SpaceX no longer interested in trading land at Boca Chica State Park, Laguna Atascosa National Wildlife Refuge
SpaceX has notified the state that they are no longer interested in pursuing the land swap arrangement that was approved in March, according to the Texas...
Rio Grande City aims to create trash collection service
Rio Grande City wants to run its own...
Medical Breakthroughs: New device helping patients with throat cancer
Throat cancer can cause patients to lose the...
Weather
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024: Cooler and windy, temps in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024: Lower humidity, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Monday, Nov. 18, 2024: Weak cold front arriving this afternoon
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
RGV Vipers host community event with Driscoll Health
Live from the Rio Grande Valley Vipers 'VIP Slam Dunk Evening' with Driscoll Health at Bert Ogden Arena.
Area Round Preview: Mercedes Tigers
The Mercedes Tigers are coming fresh off their...
Area Round Preview: Weslaco Panthers
the Weslaco Panthers have clinched a spot in...
Community
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Monday, Nov. 18, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass, Nov. 17, 2024
Join us as The Catholic Diocese of Brownsville...
Noticias RGV
SpaceX ya no está interesado en negociar terrenos en el Parque Estatal Boca Chica
SpaceX ha notificado al estado que ya no está interesado en seguir adelante con el acuerdo de intercambio de tierras que se aprobó en marzo, según...
Weslaco invita a la comunidad a los próximos eventos de temporada navideña
Adrian González, alcalde de Weslaco, visita Noticias RGV...
Miércoles 20 de Noviembre: Templado y ventoso, temperaturas en los 79s
Para seguir a Marlenne Trujillo en Facebook, haz...
Take 5
Submit a Tip
