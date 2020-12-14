Home
Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine to be distributed among 6 Valley hospitals
The Rio Grande Valley is set to receive nearly 15,000 doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for healthcare workers as early as Tuesday. Here is a...
FBI investigating a ransomware attack on Weslaco ISD's computer network
The FBI is investigating a ransomware attack on...
Mission murder-suicide: 2 dead, 1 injured in shooting Sunday
The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office is investigating a...
5on5 for Saturday Dec. 12
MCALLEN - Check out the highlights for teams across the valley!
Dave Brown Retires from KRGV Sports after 45 Years
WESLACO - The face of Rio Grande Valley...
First and Goal: Bi-District Playoffs
6A Division I Mission High 27, San...
CON MI GENTE: The Tamalada Ladies
The coronavirus pandemic stopped many Rio Grande Valley families from gathering during the holiday season. Tamaladas were no exception. In Brownsville, where the Tamalada...
CON MI GENTE: Azteca Valle
Channel 5 News has a new sister station...
McAllen anuncia próximo evento navideño
Como todos sabemos la vida ha cambiado para...
Donación de zapatos en Brownsville
Una iglesia de Brownsville esta escuchando las necesidades de su comunidad y decide tomar acción. Hoy más de 200 nuevos pares de zapatos y calcetines...
Investigan la muerte de un hombre tras reportarse disparos de arma de fuego en el área de Alton
Esta mañana se encuentra una investigación activa en...
En Missión investigan asesinato-suicidio: 2 muertos, 1 herido en un tiroteo el domingo
La Oficina del Alguacil del Condado Hidalgo está...
