Cameron County reports 2 coronavirus-related death and 111 new cases
Cameron County reported on Friday two additional coronavirus-related deaths, raising the total number of deaths in the county related to the virus to 1110. According...
RGV shelters struggling with capacity amid pandemic
Many shelters across the Rio Grande Valley have...
Ice officials hold roundtable in McAllen to discuss Operation Broken Promise
More than 150 undocumented people have been arrested...
First and Goal Thursday - 11/20 Highlights and Scores
Thursday Night's Games 32-6A Weslaco 59, Donna North 32 Brownsville Hanna 27, Brownsville Rivera 3 16-5A Division 1 McAllen High 56,...
Capistran Signs with UTRGV Baseball
BROWNSVILLE - On Wednesday Rafael Capistran of Brownsville...
5 on 5 - High School Basketball Highlights for 11/17
Check out some of the highlights from the...
CON MI GENTE: Azteca Valle
Channel 5 News has a new sister station that is all in Spanish. Azteca America has partnered with Channel 5 News to bring viewers the...
McAllen anuncia próximo evento navideño
Como todos sabemos la vida ha cambiado para...
La problemática de tirar basura de manera ilegal
Los tiraderos de basura clandestinos son un problema...
Hechos Valle
Niños detenidos en la frontera que enfrentan exposición a COVID
HOUSTON (AP) - Agentes de la Patrulla Fronteriza detienen a unos 65 niños inmigrantes en una estación en el sur de Texas en condiciones que no...
Posibles contagios por estudiantes universitarios
Los días festivos están muy próximos pero debido...
Exjefe de plaza del Cartel del Golfo se declara culpable de tráfico de drogas
El ex jefe de plaza del Cartel del...
