WATCH LIVE: City of Brownsville, Public Utilities Board holds press conference
WATCH LIVE: City of Brownsville and the Brownsville Public Utilities Board holds press conference CITY OF BROWNSVILLE AND BROWNSVILLE PUBLIC UTILITIES BOARD JOINT...
Hidalgo County reports nine coronavirus-related deaths, 600 positive cases
Hidalgo County on Tuesday reported nine coronavirus-related deaths...
Hidalgo County judge declares local state of disaster amid severe winter weather
Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez on Tuesday...
Weather
Winter Storm Warning to go into effect tonight
Unfortunately it's a cold, drizzly Valentine's Day with weather conditions that will continue to worsen as the next surge of cold air arrives tonight. ...
AEP Texas releases winter storm tips
With the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT)...
Cold front may bring freezing temperatures, drizzle to Rio Grande Valley
Hope you enjoyed the warm weather on Wednesday—colder...
Sports
Girls Basketball Playoff Games Re-Scheduled Due to Cold Weather Issues
RIO GRANDE VALLEY - Several girls basketball playoff games have been re-scheduled as a result of the weather conditions that continue to affect the state of...
Kaylah Hernandez Scores 1000th Point
PSJA - PSJA's Kaylah Hernandez scored her 1000th...
5on5 for Friday Feb. 12
MCALLEN - Check out the highlights from the...
Community
CON MI GENTE: The Tamalada Ladies
The coronavirus pandemic stopped many Rio Grande Valley families from gathering during the holiday season. Tamaladas were no exception. In Brownsville, where the Tamalada...
CON MI GENTE: Azteca Valle
Channel 5 News has a new sister station...
McAllen anuncia próximo evento navideño
Como todos sabemos la vida ha cambiado para...
Hechos Valle
La sensación térmica una vez más sera peligrosa durante la madrugada
Se cree que un descenso de temperaturas frías van a estar presentes para nosotros durante horas de la madrugada en las mínima llegando hasta los 35°...
En la suspensión de energía eléctrica se analizan las consecuencias
Los residentes se han acercado a Hechos Valle...
Al menos 15 muertos por apagones y bajas temperaturas
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, Carolina del Norte, EE.UU. (AP)...
