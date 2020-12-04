Home
Nonprofit organization sues the city of Progresso
The Texas Civil Right Project is suing the city of Progresso for allegedly not providing them with requested public documents. The organization is investigating how...
Recovering from COVID-19— A look inside The Patient Rehabilitation Center
For some people, recovering from COVID-19 is just...
Edinburg Bobcat football player faces charges after a physical confrontation with a referee
The Edinburg football player who attacked a referee...
Hechos Valle
Presunta operación de tráfico humano.
La policía de Houston a rescatado a cerca de 30 personas de una presunta operación de tráfico humano. Los oficiales respondían a una llamada por...
El condado Hidalgo informó el viernes 8 muertes relacionadas con el coronavirus.
El condado Hidalgo informó el viernes de 8...
Publican taza de delitos en McAllen
El FBI publicó las estadísticas anuales que revela...
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Saludo Senior 2020
Clima
Enviar una pregunta del clima
Azteca Valle
