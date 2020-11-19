Home
Cameron County reports 2 coronavirus-related death and 88 new cases
Cameron County on Thursday reported two coronavirus-related deaths. One woman From Brownsville and one man from Rio Hondo died as a result of the virus,...
Judge orders US to stop expelling children who cross border
HOUSTON (AP) — A federal judge on Wednesday...
11 people in Willacy County test positive for COVID-19
Willacy County on Thursday reported that 11 people...
Capistran Signs with UTRGV Baseball
BROWNSVILLE - On Wednesday Rafael Capistran of Brownsville Veterans Memorial High School signed his letter of intent to join the UTRGV baseball program. The outfielder/pitcher for...
5 on 5 - High School Basketball Highlights for 11/17
Check out some of the highlights from the...
Vela's Monee Montilla Signs with Islanders
MCALLEN - Edinburg Vela softball player Monee Montilla...
CON MI GENTE: Azteca Valle
Channel 5 News has a new sister station that is all in Spanish. Azteca America has partnered with Channel 5 News to bring viewers the...
McAllen anuncia próximo evento navideño
Como todos sabemos la vida ha cambiado para...
La problemática de tirar basura de manera ilegal
Los tiraderos de basura clandestinos son un problema...
Hechos Valle
Muere un hombre en un accidente vehicular en Harlingen
Murió el conductor del vehículo que se impactó en uno de los pilares del puente elevado por la lateral de la autopista 83 en la ciudad...
Redoblan advertencia por Covid -19 en el condado Hidalgo
Tras la noche de brujas o "Halloween" hubo...
Integrantes de banda musical reciben cargos por posesión de substancias controladas
Dos integrantes de una banda musical local recibieron...
