“Lives are at stake”: Three Texas regions battered by coronavirus are out of intensive care beds
By Megan Menchaca and Mandi Cai | The Texas Tribune Health officials in Laredo — one of three Texas...
Rio Grande Valley organizations beautify historic Edinburg cemetery on Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Several organizations gathered Monday at a cemetery in...
Homes evacuated as firefighters battle fire in Weslaco
Multiple homes have been evacuated in Weslaco as...
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Hurricane Central
Weather Radio
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Detmer Leaves His Mission Nest for Somerset
MISSION - Koy Detmer is leaving the Mission Eagles after five seasons and three playoff appearances. Detmer was approved Monday as the new head coach of...
Koy Detmer Takes Coaching Position at Somerset High School
MISSION - Koy Detmer is headed to Somerset...
UTRGV Dominates St. Mary's in Thursday Win
EDINBURG – The University of Texas Rio Grande...
CON MI GENTE: The Tamalada Ladies
The coronavirus pandemic stopped many Rio Grande Valley families from gathering during the holiday season. Tamaladas were no exception. In Brownsville, where the Tamalada...
CON MI GENTE: Azteca Valle
Channel 5 News has a new sister station...
McAllen anuncia próximo evento navideño
Como todos sabemos la vida ha cambiado para...
López Obrador vuelve a criticar pesquisa de la DEA a general
CIUDAD DE MÉXICO (AP) - El presidente Andrés Manuel López Obrador reanudó el lunes su ataque a la investigación estadounidense sobre el exsecretario de Defensa mexicano...
Intensifican vigilancia en filtros sanitarios en algunos puentes internacionales de Tamaulipas
Han sido reforzados los filtros sanitarios instalados en...
Se recibirán más de 20 mil dosis de vacunas en el Valle del Río Grande
Ante el aumento de hospitalizaciónes en la región...
