Sheriff: Deputies find dead female child with apparent gunshot wound in Hidalgo County
The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office is investigating a child's death in the city of Mission. According to a social media post from Hidalgo County Sheriff...
Texas woman who received $9,300 electricity bill files class-action lawsuit against wholesale electricity provider Griddy
By Reese Oxner , The Texas Tribune...
Hidalgo County judge increases occupancy capacity limits due to drop on coronavirus hospitalizations
Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez issued an...
Hard freeze warning: Temperatures to drop into the 20s Thursday night
Another cold night is coming to the Rio Grande Valley. A wind chill advisory is in effect until noon on Friday and a hard freeze...
Winter Storm Warning to go into effect tonight
Unfortunately it's a cold, drizzly Valentine's Day with...
AEP Texas releases winter storm tips
With the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT)...
Sports
WATCH LIVE: UTRGV holds memorial service for Lew Hill
WATCH LIVE: UTRGV holds memorial service for Lew Hill Lew Hill, the head coach of the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley men's...
Former Vipers Coach Finch Becomes Head Coach of Timberwolves
MINNEAPOLIS/ST.PAUL - Chris Finch, the head coach who...
Richard Thompson Retires As Sharyland AD, Adame & Lee Promoted
MISSION - After 41 years Athletic Director Richard...
CON MI GENTE: The Tamalada Ladies
The coronavirus pandemic stopped many Rio Grande Valley families from gathering during the holiday season. Tamaladas were no exception. In Brownsville, where the Tamalada...
CON MI GENTE: Azteca Valle
Channel 5 News has a new sister station...
McAllen anuncia próximo evento navideño
Como todos sabemos la vida ha cambiado para...
Hechos Valle
Agentes del condado Hidalgo descubrieron a una niña muerta con una aparente herida de bala.
La Oficina del Alguacil del Condado Hidalgo está investigando la muerte de una niña con una aparente herida de bala. El alguacil del condado Hidalgo, Eddie...
Plantas afectadas por el frío ¿Que hacer?
Las plantas y jardines en nuestros hogares también...
Mexicano compra vacunas COVID -19 en McAllen para llevarlas a su país
Las vacunas contra el covid- 19 son para...
