The Latest: Capitol Police chief resigning after mob attack
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the fallout of the storming of the Capitol by a mob of pro-Trump loyalists: The head of the U.S....
Capitol Police rejected offers of federal help to quell mob
WASHINGTON (AP) - Three days before the pro-President...
Roma police chief laid to rest
Roma police Chief Jose H. Garcia was laid...
Edinburg Community Gives Back
EDINBURG - When one Edinburg family was given some unexpected news, it didn't take long for the community to rally behind them. CHANNEL 5's...
Pioneer Falls in Regional Finals to Liberty Hill 56-53
SAN ANTONIO - In a game that Rio...
Pioneer Football Headed to Fourth Round of Playoffs
SHARYLAND - After defeating their first three playoff...
CON MI GENTE: The Tamalada Ladies
The coronavirus pandemic stopped many Rio Grande Valley families from gathering during the holiday season. Tamaladas were no exception. In Brownsville, where the Tamalada...
CON MI GENTE: Azteca Valle
Channel 5 News has a new sister station...
McAllen anuncia próximo evento navideño
Como todos sabemos la vida ha cambiado para...
Se unen a vacunación comunitaria las farmacias del Valle de Texas
La cadena de farmacias CVS. Está en camino para completar la primera dosis de vacunación contra el coronavirus. Ha realizarse en instalaciones de enfermería...
EEUU: Consideran cargos de sedición por invasión de Congreso
WASHINGTON (AP) - Después de la irrupción en...
EEUU registra la mayor cifra diaria de decesos por COVID-19
Estados Unidos registró la mayor cifra diaria de...
