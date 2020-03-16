Home
Texas governor cancels standardized test requirement
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has canceled the state's requirement for high-stakes standardized testing as public schools face the prospect of long-term closures...
Tamaulipas government asks all travelers who visited the United States to self-quarantine for two weeks
The Tamaulipas government is asking all people who...
Airlines cancel international flights, warn about billion-dollar losses amid COVID-19 outbreak
Major airlines are scaling back flights dramatically in...
SPECIAL REPORT: Guns, lies and fear in the Rio Grande Valley
HARLINGEN – Federal agents say they’re seeing a spike in straw purchases in the Rio Grande Valley. An AK-47 is a very common weapon people...
SPECIAL REPORT: HIV in the Rio Grande Valley
WESLACO – The federal government is proposing a...
Gun Expert Explains Repercussions of Falsifying Federal Weapons Sales Form
MCALLEN – A former McAllen gun store manager...
Sports
Edinburg Bobcats Bring Home Sixth National Title
EDINBURG - The Edinburg Bobcats cheer squad have more national titles than you can count on one hand. At one point they were 4x defending...
On The Diamond: March 14th
EDINBURG - Edinburg and McAllen in action Saturday...
On The Pitch: March 14th
MERCEDES - Mercedes welcoming Brownsville Lopez to Tiger...
Programming
Community
Whataburger giving couples chance to win a ‘Whatawedding’ on Valentine’s Day
WESLACO – What would your ideal wedding be like? At a church or chapel? Outdoors by a lake or wine vineyard? How about considering having your...
DHR Health to Host Free Community Health Fair
DHR Health (DHR) announces its 14 th...
WATCH LIVE: McAllen Holiday Parade
The McAllen Holiday Parade will kickoff at...
Somos Noticias
Proyecto de apoyo ante coronavirus en McAllen
MCALLEN – Un grupo de enfermeras de McAllen iniciaron un programa llamado Project COVID Care o Proyecto de Apoyo COVID. Este proyecto de apoyo comenzó...
Disminuyen donaciones de sangre por coronavirus, suministro en el sur de Texas en riesgo
SAN ANTONIO, TX – El suministro de sangre...
Gobernador Abbott dispensará ciertas reglas de transporte para acelerar entrega de recursos
AUSTIN, TX – El sábado el gobernador de...
