UT System chancellor tours UTRGV campus during pandemic
Just three days after the start of the fall semester, UT System Chancellor James Milliken toured the UTRGV Edinburg campus on Thursday. Right now only...
40 Valley CBP agents to assist in Hurricane Laura recovery efforts
Because of the powerful Hurricane Laura U.S. Customs...
Trump lashes Biden, defies pandemic on White House stage
By JONATHAN LEMIRE, MICHELLE L. PRICE and KEVIN...
DHR Health responds to concerns about COVID-19 units
Nurses who temporarily worked at a Rio Grande Valley hospital shared images that led to public outcry in mid-June. Allegations of a body left unattended...
Brief hunger strike at El Valle Detention Center protests long detention, conditions
WILLACY COUNTY — Missing soap, a lack of...
Special Report: Guatemalan teenager held in network of hotels, hidden from her own attorney
A teenage Guatemalan girl staying at a McAllen...
Sports
NBA playoff games called off amid player protest
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) - Making their strongest statement yet in the fight against racial injustice, players from six NBA teams decided not to play...
LJISD Won't Play Fall Sports - Other Districts May Be Next
LA JOYA - La Joya Independent School District...
RGV Sports HOF Hand Out Rings
MCALLEN - The Rio Grande Valley Sports Hall...
KRGV Live Streaming Channels
Community
CON MI GENTE: Tacos for first responders
One organization gave over 1,000 breakfast tacos to Hurricane Hanna first responders. Team RWB McAllen/Edniburg chapter said it’s the love of the valley that makes...
CON MI GENTE: Father and Son Graduate from UTRGV
The Schmatz family will celebrate Father's Day with...
Whataburger giving couples chance to win a ‘Whatawedding’ on Valentine’s Day
WESLACO – What would your ideal wedding be...
Connect
Somos Noticias
Condado Hidalgo anuncia 15 muertes más relacionadas con coronavirus, 471 casos adicionales
El condado Hidalgo anunció el jueves 15 muertes más relacionadas con el coronavirus, así como 471 casos adicionales del virus. El total de muertes relacionadas...
Distrito escolar enfrenta escasez de dispositivos para estudiantes
La pandemia afectó cómo muchos niños en el...
Exhortan a padres de familia a tener al corriente las vacunas de sus hijos
Debido al aumento en el n ú mero...
