Valley congressman announces mobile coronavirus testing sites in 15th District of Texas
Congressman Vicente Gonzalez announced Thursday the locations of mobile COVID-19 testing sites in Hidalgo, Brooks and Duval Counties in the 15th District of Texas. Sites will...
CON MI GENTE: Library sign up month
Looking for your next book at the library...
Trump heads to Michigan amid Woodward book fallout
By JILL COLVIN WASHINGTON (AP) — Amid...
DHR Health responds to concerns about COVID-19 units
Nurses who temporarily worked at a Rio Grande Valley hospital shared images that led to public outcry in mid-June. Allegations of a body left unattended...
Brief hunger strike at El Valle Detention Center protests long detention, conditions
WILLACY COUNTY — Missing soap, a lack of...
Special Report: Guatemalan teenager held in network of hotels, hidden from her own attorney
A teenage Guatemalan girl staying at a McAllen...
Sports
Vaquero Duo Get Work on Summer League Diamond
EDINBURG - A pair of UTRGV baseball players picked up an opportunity to play summer collegiate ball after their college season was canceled. Channel 5's Erica...
Pioneer Baseball 'Goes Gold'
MISSION - During the month of September the...
Brownsville's Omar Juarez Preps For Next Fight Sunday
LOS ANGELES - Brownsville native Omar " El...
Community
CON MI GENTE: Special Band Face Masks
A business that started in Angelica and Wilberto Perez's garage now provides special face masks to bands across the country. TMF — Travel Merchandise Festivals...
CON MI GENTE: Tacos for first responders
One organization gave over 1,000 breakfast tacos to...
CON MI GENTE: Father and Son Graduate from UTRGV
The Schmatz family will celebrate Father's Day with...
Somos Noticias
Improbable que vacuna contra COVID esté lista en noviembre
Por LAURAN NEERGAARD WASHINGTON (AP) — La suspensión de un extenso estudio sobre una vacuna contra el COVID-19 debido a una enfermedad en un solo...
Alarman muertes de maestros al inicio de ciclo escolar
Por JIM SALTER y LEAH WILLINGHAM O’FALLON,...
Incendios forestales amenazan miles de casas en California
Por TERENCE CHEA y BRIAN MELLEY ...
