Valley businesses to practice social distancing to comply with emergency declaration
MERCEDES – Hidalgo County’s declaration is impacting local merchants. Businesses are making adjustments so they can continue operations without breaking the rules. At a Mercedes...
Treatment plant advises McAllen water is regularly cleaned for safe use
MCALLEN – Cities in the Rio Grande Valley...
UT System postpones all spring graduations
EDINBURG – The University of Texas System released...
SPECIAL REPORT: Guns, lies and fear in the Rio Grande Valley
HARLINGEN – Federal agents say they’re seeing a spike in straw purchases in the Rio Grande Valley. An AK-47 is a very common weapon people...
SPECIAL REPORT: HIV in the Rio Grande Valley
WESLACO – The federal government is proposing a...
Gun Expert Explains Repercussions of Falsifying Federal Weapons Sales Form
MCALLEN – A former McAllen gun store manager...
Sports
Jonique Rodriguez Wins Historic Gold Medal For Pace Powerlifting
BROWNSVILLE - Pace powerlifter Jonique Rodriguez recently became the program's first female regional champion. CHANNEL 5's Erica Ross caught up with the gold medalist.
UIL Suspends All Athletic Activities Until March 29th
AUSTIN - The University Interscholastic League announced Monday...
Edinburg Bobcats Bring Home Sixth National Title
EDINBURG - The Edinburg Bobcats cheer squad have...
Community
Whataburger giving couples chance to win a ‘Whatawedding’ on Valentine’s Day
WESLACO – What would your ideal wedding be like? At a church or chapel? Outdoors by a lake or wine vineyard? How about considering having your...
DHR Health to Host Free Community Health Fair
DHR Health (DHR) announces its 14 th...
WATCH LIVE: McAllen Holiday Parade
The McAllen Holiday Parade will kickoff at...
Somos Noticias
Afecta a negocios del condado Cameron declaración de desastre
BROWNSVILLE - Después de permanecer cerrado por meses al público debido a una remodelación, un conocido restaurante en Brownsville enfrenta nuevos retos a causa del coronavirus....
EEUU pondera enviar a México a todos los que crucen frontera
Por ELLIOT SPAGAT y COLLEEN LONG ...
Distrito escolar de Mission cancela clases hasta nuevo aviso
MISSION – La preocupación por COVID-19 afectan a...
