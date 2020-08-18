Home
Cemetery near Edcouch still flooded after Hurricane Hanna
A cemetery north of Edcouch-Elsa is still flooded nearly a month after Hurricane Hanna hit the Rio Grande Valley. The Anahuac Community Cemetery is still...
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick blames the presence of Confederate monuments at the Texas Capitol on Democrats after being urged to remove them
by Alex Samuels | The Texas Tribune...
Texas becomes fourth state to surpass 10,000 COVID-19 deaths
by Emma Platoff | The Texas Tribune...
DHR Health responds to concerns about COVID-19 units
Nurses who temporarily worked at a Rio Grande Valley hospital shared images that led to public outcry in mid-June. Allegations of a body left unattended...
Brief hunger strike at El Valle Detention Center protests long detention, conditions
WILLACY COUNTY — Missing soap, a lack of...
Special Report: Guatemalan teenager held in network of hotels, hidden from her own attorney
A teenage Guatemalan girl staying at a McAllen...
Weather
Sports
Rio Hondo, Port Isabel, Raymondville Will Compete For Single Playoff Spot
Rio Hondo - District 16-4A Division 2 underwent a strange change on Wednesday night that will leave the three Rio Grande Valley representatives competing for just...
WAC, UTRGV Cancel Fall Sports Due To COVID-19 Concerns
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas...
Ben Bolt is first Texas FB Program to Cancel Season
BEN BOLT - With Jim Wells County preventing...
Programming
KRGV Live Streaming Channels
Community
CON MI GENTE: Father and Son Graduate from UTRGV
The Schmatz family will celebrate Father's Day with two new diplomas this year. Jeremy Schmatz, 24, of McAllen and his father, Jeff, graduated from the...
Whataburger giving couples chance to win a ‘Whatawedding’ on Valentine’s Day
WESLACO – What would your ideal wedding be...
DHR Health to Host Free Community Health Fair
DHR Health (DHR) announces its 14 th...
Connect
Somos Noticias
Condado Cameron reporta 10 muertes más relacionadas con coronavirus, 165 casos adicionales
El condado Cameron confirmó el lunes 10 muertes más relacionadas con el coronavirus. El condado anunció también 165 casos positivos adicionales, con un total de...
Condado Hidalgo anuncia 19 muertes más relacionadas con coronavirus, 285 casos adicionales
El condado Hidalgo anunció el lunes 19 muertes...
Muere sospechoso armado tras tiroteo en Walmart de Weslaco
El jefe del departamento de policía de Weslaco...
